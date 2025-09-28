No, Willie G. Is No Longer At Harley – Here's Who Designs Its Bikes Today

Harley-Davidson is known for several things. For one, bikers around the world have grown to love the power that comes from the company's engines, whether that be from the potent Screamin' Eagle Milwaukee-Eight 131 or the more subtle Panhead. Harley-Davidson also offers a wide range of frames and customizable parts for its bikes. But arguably the most important thing it's known for is the brand's overall style, which has been one of the main reasons why Harley-Davidson's tourers and cruisers have played such a key role in the American motorcycle market for over a century.

One of the most influential people responsible for bringing Harley-Davidson into its spot on the market today was Willie G. Davidson. As the grandson of one of the company's founders, Willie G. started designing the company's bikes in 1963. His first notable contribution as a designer was the 1971 FX 1200 Super Glide motorcycle, and the famous Harley-Davidson skull was even named after him.

In 2012, Willie G. retired after serving the company for 49 years. He'd risen to the position of styling chief by then, which meant that a lot of the company's decisions passed through his hands. Michigan native Brad Richards took up the mantle in 2015 as the vice president of design and creative director at Harley-Davidson.