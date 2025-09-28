No, Willie G. Is No Longer At Harley – Here's Who Designs Its Bikes Today
Harley-Davidson is known for several things. For one, bikers around the world have grown to love the power that comes from the company's engines, whether that be from the potent Screamin' Eagle Milwaukee-Eight 131 or the more subtle Panhead. Harley-Davidson also offers a wide range of frames and customizable parts for its bikes. But arguably the most important thing it's known for is the brand's overall style, which has been one of the main reasons why Harley-Davidson's tourers and cruisers have played such a key role in the American motorcycle market for over a century.
One of the most influential people responsible for bringing Harley-Davidson into its spot on the market today was Willie G. Davidson. As the grandson of one of the company's founders, Willie G. started designing the company's bikes in 1963. His first notable contribution as a designer was the 1971 FX 1200 Super Glide motorcycle, and the famous Harley-Davidson skull was even named after him.
In 2012, Willie G. retired after serving the company for 49 years. He'd risen to the position of styling chief by then, which meant that a lot of the company's decisions passed through his hands. Michigan native Brad Richards took up the mantle in 2015 as the vice president of design and creative director at Harley-Davidson.
Brad Richards brought an impressive portfolio to Harley
Given the vital importance of styling to the Harley-Davidson brand, anyone who steps up to fill the role of design head should be experienced enough to honor the past while also pushing boundaries on what can be achieved. Brad Richards' professional background showed that he was capable of doing just that. Richards began his career as a product design manager at LDM Technologies in 1991, overseeing the company's Advanced Design Studio. In 1997, he joined Visteon Corporation as a product design manager, where he worked for two years before transitioning to an industrial design instructor at the College for Creative Studies.
Between 1998 and 2014, Richards served as a design manager for Ford, holding several notable titles, including exterior design manager for the 2011 Ford F-250/350/450, as well as the 2013 Ford Flex and 2015 Ford F-150. He was also the lead designer for the 2005 Ford F-250/350/450 and the senior designer for the 2004 Ford F-150. For four months, between November 2014 and February 2015, he served as the chief designer at Ford before joining Harley-Davidson as vice president of design and creative director — positions which he has held for 10 years.
Richards' challenge: Evolving designs while staying true to the brand
It's no secret that the 21st century has been a tough one for the motorcycle industry. Brands such as Laverda and Victory Motorcycles completely went under, while others, like GasGas and Indian Motorcycles, had to be acquired by larger companies to survive. The same wave of bad luck was also not kind to Harley-Davidson, as the company's stock fell during the 2007-2008 financial crisis. Although Harley bounced back somewhat, sales figures declined again in the late 2010s, partly due to fan sentiments.
In a 2019 interview with BikeEXIF, Brad Richards touched on the matter of meeting customer expectations with the motorcycles that the company is putting out. In the interview, he stated, "It's as if you're the Rolling Stones or the Beatles, and your entire library was forgotten before whatever single you're putting out. That's what you're judged on — the latest track." Still, many Harley fans can appreciate the effort Richards has put in to revamp the brand, including launching the Icons Collection with the 2021 Electra Glide Revival, which heavily draws from the 1969 Harley-Davidson FLH Electra Glide.