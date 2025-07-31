All About The FX 1200 Super Glide, Harley-Davidson's First Factory Custom

Back in 1971, Harley-Davidson did something bold and launched the brand's first factory custom bike, the FX 1200 Super Glide. Willie G. Davidson, the grandson of one of the company's founders, was behind this vision. His goal was to create a bike that blended Harley's signature big-twin power with the styling that riders were already doing on their own in garages and backyards across the U.S.

At that time, Japanese bikes like the CB750 were popular, and Harley needed to keep things exciting to stay in the market. The FX 1200 Super Glide was the answer, equipped with the big frame and 1,207cc engine from the Electra Glide as well as the narrower front forks of a Sportster. With 65 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and a four-speed manual transmission, the FX 1200 offered serious performance in a leaner, more maneuverable package. Harley even released it in a flashy "Sparkling America" red, white, and blue paint job, proudly showing its American roots.