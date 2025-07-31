All About The FX 1200 Super Glide, Harley-Davidson's First Factory Custom
Back in 1971, Harley-Davidson did something bold and launched the brand's first factory custom bike, the FX 1200 Super Glide. Willie G. Davidson, the grandson of one of the company's founders, was behind this vision. His goal was to create a bike that blended Harley's signature big-twin power with the styling that riders were already doing on their own in garages and backyards across the U.S.
At that time, Japanese bikes like the CB750 were popular, and Harley needed to keep things exciting to stay in the market. The FX 1200 Super Glide was the answer, equipped with the big frame and 1,207cc engine from the Electra Glide as well as the narrower front forks of a Sportster. With 65 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and a four-speed manual transmission, the FX 1200 offered serious performance in a leaner, more maneuverable package. Harley even released it in a flashy "Sparkling America" red, white, and blue paint job, proudly showing its American roots.
The FX 1200 Super Glide had a bold and divisive look
One of the most talked-about features of the FX 1200 was its rear end. The bike came with a boat-tail back, inspired by both European sport styling and Harley's Sportster models. It was meant to look modern and fast, but many traditional Harley buyers didn't love it. In fact, the boat-tail design turned off a good number of potential customers who preferred classic styling over flashy curves. But Harley listened to its customers and redesigned the rear fender to something more conventional in 1972.
Still, the FX 1200 had plenty of standout features like the Buckhorn handlebars, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a one-piece dual seat, and wire-spoke wheels that gave it a distinct profile. The black-finished frame added to its aggressive stance, and the motorcycle even featured drum brakes in the front and rear. The FX 1200 may seem like it was just a mix of great parts, but it was Harley's first real shot at creating a new category: the factory custom.
This factory custom bike shaped Harley's future
Though the FX 1200 didn't sell like crazy in its debut year, its long-term impact was massive. It bridged the gap between Harley's smaller XL Sportsters and the heavier FL touring bikes. More importantly, it laid the foundation for future FX models like the Sturgis, Low Rider, Wide Glide, and eventually the Softail. The FX line became a playground for Harley's custom-minded innovations, and it all started with this one bike. Riders who once built customs in their garages now had a factory-made option that captured the same spirit.
Collectors now see the FX 1200 Super Glide as an important piece of Harley-Davidson history. In good condition, a 1971 model can fetch over $16,000, and its rarity makes it even more desirable among vintage enthusiasts. It even got a Hallmark ornament in 2002 — not bad for a bike that once had sluggish sales. The FX 1200 dares to be bold and different, and that's exactly why it's still celebrated.