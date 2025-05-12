3 Of The Best Harley-Davidson Sportsters Ever Made

Harley-Davidson debuted the Sportster line in 1957, and with this introduction came the Ironhead XL, our first bike on this list. The Ironhead XL truly ignited the Sportster spark within many Harley fans, setting the path that many of its siblings would follow as the years passed. It came with an 883cc air-cooled, OHV, 45-degree V-twin motor, rated at approximately 40 horsepower.

Overall, the bike was quite distinct from many Harley-Davidson cruisers that were equipped with engines such as the Knucklehead and Panhead. Harley-Davidson had built a reputation as one of the best in heavy bikes, and at that time imports were lighter and more agile, giving the company a clear goal to pursue. The result was the Sportster, whose XL identifier could be interpreted as either "Experimental Lightweight" or "Extra Light" due to the bike's design philosophy.

Before the Ironhead XL, Harley-Davidson had created the K-series of motorcycles as its smaller, nimbler offering on the market. The company kept that K-model frame while it upgraded the engine for the original Harley-Davidson XL Sportster 883. Although lacking the size that most Harleys were known for, this 1957 Ironhead XL possessed the power and presence to become one of the most beloved and longest-running motorcycle models in the manufacturer's lineup. Without it, the rest of this list would probably not exist.

