The F-22 Raptor Strikes Again With The 'Longest Known' AIM-120 AMRAAM Shot

Raptor, a word for a swift and deadly bird of prey, is certainly an appropriate name for the F-22. The formidable fighter has a top speed of over Mach 2.0, with afterburners that allow it to push beyond its natural maximum pace (at the cost of considerably heavier fuel use). It's also a rare example of a jet that can supercruise. It's one of the most formidable fighters in the U.S. arsenal, but speed alone isn't enough to both defend the jet while keeping it a potent threat. A fighter jet such as the F-22 will, generally, be tasked with engaging other aircraft. The crux of its weaponry, as such, is air-to-air potency. In that regard, one of its greatest assets is the AMRAAM, or Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile. It's the stealthiest fighter jet ever built, and to make the best use of this quality, it needs weaponry of considerable range.

In September 2025, An F-22 pilot fired what AMRAAM manufacturer Raytheon, of RTX, declared to be the longest-range AMRAAM shot ever fired. It was performed during extensive testing of the missile and its capabilities at the Eglin Air Force Base, for the force's broader form, fit, function refresh program. The exact distance of the shot is classified, as is the official range of the missile in its different variant forms more broadly. It's estimated, however, that the missile can potentially hit targets at a range of approximately 100 miles in its most recent upgraded form.