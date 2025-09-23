The V10-Powered Ford Concept Car That Tried To Save The American Sedan

For all intents and purposes, the American sedan is basically dead, with only Cadillac and, to a much smaller extent, Dodge keeping the entire segment alive. The market has been bereft of American four-doors since around 2018, when Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis all decided to start to axe their respective four doors. However, that has not always been the case, and American manufacturers have made serious attempts to save the sedan, going all the way back to the early 2000s.

One such effort was the Ford 427 Concept. As its name might indicate, the 427 Concept was not an attempt to make a mass-market sedan to compete with the likes of the Honda Accord or Toyota Camry. This wasn't even an effort to make the next Lincoln Continental and take a bite out of Mercedes, Lexus, or BMW. It was a high-strung muscle sedan long before cars like the Dodge Challenger Hellcat were even thought of. More accurately, the 427 Concept was a car right out of the late 1960s, when its namesake, the 427, sat in the engine bay of miles-long sedans and muscle cars.