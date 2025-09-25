5 Cheap Tools From Amazon Compatible With Makita Batteries
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Makita batteries are divided into three main systems: XGT, CXT, and LXT. The LXT line, which Makita claims is the largest battery system in the world, is capable of powering a wide range of Makita cordless tools, as well as tools from other manufacturers. The three Makita battery systems cover different voltages, starting from 7.2 volts and going up to 40 volts. In order not to damage your tools, it's important to understand which Makita battery type you need.
We compiled a list of cheap tools from Amazon that are compatible with Makita batteries. According to the manufacturers of each product, they are made with those batteries in mind, and should be safe to use. However, it is very important to note that we did not test any of these tools, and we cannot verify that those products will not damage your batteries. Pairing Makita batteries with incompatible tools can lead to dangerous consequences, to the batteries and tool both. You can learn more about those risks on Makita's website.
100W Cordless Hot Glue Gun
The 100-watt Hot Glue Gun features a PTC heating system that brings the tool to operational temperature within a short time span of three to five minutes — the LED will turn on once the glue gun is ready to use. The temperature is then maintained throughout, while a built-in safety fuse avoids overheating. The tool also comes with protection against low voltage and short circuits for an increased lifespan. You get a high glue discharge rate of 0.63 ounces per minute for fast application, while a metal nozzle prevents leakage.
What makes it even better is the cordless design that completely eliminates the hassle of finding power outlets to plug the tool into. The ergonomically designed handle with a soft rubber grip further improves ease of use. The glue gun is compatible with 18-volt Makita batteries of any size. It's priced at $27.99 on Amazon, where it earned an overall score of 4.6 stars.
Cerycose Cordless Oscillating Tool
The Cerycose Cordless Oscillating Tool is perfect for woodworkers and DIY enthusiasts, as it can be used for sanding, cutting, and trimming. Equipped with a powerful brushless motor, it can achieve six speeds that go between 8,500 and 21,000 opm, which makes it suitable for a wide range and intensity of tasks. It can work on wood as well as surfaces like plastic, copper, carpets, and even soft non-ferrous metals.
You can juice out around 25 minutes of continuous use with a 18V/2Ah Makita battery, while a 4 Ah battery will give about 50 minutes of nonstop operation, and a 5 Ah battery will deliver up to 62. The built-in LED light illuminates low-light areas, and the auxiliary handle allows for more support for effective working. The Cerycose Oscillating Tool has an average Amazon review score of 4.1 stars, and it's sold for $49.99. Although a battery is not included in this price, you get three straight saw blades, fifteen sanding papers along with their holder, one scraper, and a segment saw blade.
Tile Vibration Leveling Machine
A Tire Vibration Leveling Machine comes in handy when installing tiles on the floor, as it helps spreads the adhesive evenly and kills any air pockets. This machine has a thick suction cap with a 5.9-inch diameter and an incredible absorption force of up to 110 lb. All this makes the tool perfect for tiles with sizes up to 47.2 x 47.2 inches and a maximum weight of 10 pounds.
You can choose among ten vibration levels using the buttons located on the top of the tool. There's also an LCD screen to give you an update on the current vibration level the tool is operating at. This tile vibration uses an 18-volt Makita lithium battery (not included with the tool, of course) to deliver an output of 5,000 rpm max.
You can also use this machine to lift a tile in one piece. Place it on the target tile, lift the lock bolt to create suction, and pull the tile up using the ergonomic handle. There's also a spirit-level bubble on the handle for accurate leveling and an aluminum alloy head, which is resistant to wear, for added durability.
Heimerdinger Brushless Mini Angle Grinder
The Mini Angle Grinder from Heimerdinger uses Makita LXT batteries of 3 Ah and above. Thanks to its brushless motor, it can generate about 19,000 rpm for cutting and grinding wood, steel, plastic, or metal, with a one-inch cutting depth. With this tool, you won't need any additional accessories for changing blades; just hit the spindle button for a quick swap. Additionally, the design has heat outlets to prevent overheating, while the rubber jacket provides a firm grip.
Weighing 1.4 pounds, it's easy to use with just one hand, while the 3-inch cutting discs let you work in tight spaces. Moreover, the cordless design also removes the worries of managing cables and cords for quick grab-and-work situations. The angle grinder can be purchased for $41.79 and is suitable for simple tasks and DIY projects. The downside of a tool so small is that it requires five minutes of cooling after every 15 minutes of continuous use.
MtiolHig Cordless Brad Nailer 2-in-1
The 2-in-1 tool by MtiolHig is both a brad nailer and a staple gun, making it applicable for a wide array of jobs in woodworking, roofing, door and window installation, and basically everything where you need to pin nails or staples. Pair it with a Makita 18-volt battery to drive 18-gauge brad nails (5/8-inch to 1.25-inch) and staples (5/8-inch to one-inch). The manufacturer recommends a 4 Ah battery to drive an estimated 5,000 nails.
There are two nailing modes: contact-actuation firing and sequential-actuation firing. Both are useful for different projects, and you can easily switch between them. The tool has a firing rate of two to three nails per second, which saves a significant amount of time when trying to get the job done. Accidental starts won't be a concern with this brad nailer since there's a safety lock, and in case of a jam, it's possible to clear out the piece that's stuck without using additional tools.