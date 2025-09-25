5 Cheap Tools From Amazon Compatible With Makita Batteries

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Makita batteries are divided into three main systems: XGT, CXT, and LXT. The LXT line, which Makita claims is the largest battery system in the world, is capable of powering a wide range of Makita cordless tools, as well as tools from other manufacturers. The three Makita battery systems cover different voltages, starting from 7.2 volts and going up to 40 volts. In order not to damage your tools, it's important to understand which Makita battery type you need.

We compiled a list of cheap tools from Amazon that are compatible with Makita batteries. According to the manufacturers of each product, they are made with those batteries in mind, and should be safe to use. However, it is very important to note that we did not test any of these tools, and we cannot verify that those products will not damage your batteries. Pairing Makita batteries with incompatible tools can lead to dangerous consequences, to the batteries and tool both. You can learn more about those risks on Makita's website.