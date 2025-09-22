Nvidia Is Forking Over $5 Billion For A Piece Of Intel

Currently, two of the biggest names in the global tech field, particularly out of the United States, are Intel and Nvidia. However, while Nvidia has been on a steady rise year over year, Intel has been running into speedbumps with roughly the same consistency.

A lack of commitment to market trends over the last decade or two, particularly in regards to the rush toward AI PC development, has left Intel firmly behind the curve; especially compared to Nvidia, which already makes its own AI-ready chips. While Nvidia and Intel have long been considered rivals in the American sector, it seems the former has decided to extend an olive branch to the latter. In an announcement last week, Nvidia revealed that it would be making a sizable investment into Intel, purchasing about $5 billion of Intel's common stock at $23.28 a pop.

Altogether, this investment totals to a roughly 4% stake in the company which, while not a majority, is certainly not insignificant either. This has led to an impressive short-term windfall for Intel: Not only has it secured the support of its largest competitor, but Nvidia's investment is even larger than the most recent investment from the United States government made in August.