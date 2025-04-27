Where Does Intel Make Its Processors And Graphics Cards?

As one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, American company Intel is primarily known for its desktop and laptop processors. For several decades, Intel processors have powered a significant chunk of the world's Windows-powered computers, including desktops and laptops. Intel also has a lineup of discrete graphics cards marketed as Intel Arc.

If you use a desktop or laptop computer running Microsoft Windows or one of the many Linux distros out there, chances are high that your machine uses an Intel processor. This is because Intel, as of 2024, has a 75.4% market share in the desktop and laptop CPU space, compared to the 24.6% of its chief rival, AMD.

Given that AMD and Intel compete against each other in the same space, it is easy to assume that both companies have identical approaches to the manufacturing of CPUs. That, however, isn't quite the truth. While most of Intel's CPUs and chips are manufactured by the company in-house, AMD is a fabless semiconductor company that outsources the production of its processors to third-party manufacturers.

Intel has fifteen production facilities spread across different parts of the world. Six of its manufacturing facilities are located in the Americas (U.S. and Costa Rica), four are in Asia, and two are spread across Europe and the Middle East. While most of Intel's older CPUs were designed and manufactured in-house, some of the company's newer products, including some of its 14th Gen Intel Core chips and the Intel Arc graphics cards, are manufactured by Taiwan's TSMC.