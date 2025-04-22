What Is An AI PC & How Is It Different From A Normal PC?

If you've been shopping for a PC recently, there's a good chance you've noticed the arrival of a new kind of computer called an AI PC. The term doesn't exactly roll off the tongue, but if it's got you wondering whether your current computer is due for an upgrade, it's working as intended. The truth is, although there is such a thing as an AI PC, the definition is a bit contested. Among the companies with an interest in selling computers under that label are Microsoft, HP, Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm, all of which have slightly different priorities. The result is a not insubstantial amount of confusion for both consumers and even those in the tech press.

Advertisement

What constitutes an AI PC depends on which of these companies you ask, and by now, many definitions have been put forth. Microsoft has one idea of what an AI PC should be, which we'll get into, but there are other definitions that probably comport more with the expectations of users who actually want to run AI programs locally. The bottom line is that the vast majority of users probably wouldn't notice the difference between an AI PC and a normal PC if both were put in front of them.

Ultimately, AI PCs might currently be a hammer in search of a nail, but as AI becomes incorporated into more workflows and as more tools are built to take advantage of new hardware, AI PCs could rapidly become much more capable than they currently are. So, let's break down what constitutes an AI PC, why people may disagree over the definition of the term, and what you need to know when shopping for your next computer.

Advertisement