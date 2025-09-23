5 Woodworking Tools That Users Say Are Actually A Waste Of Money

The tools of the trade for woodworkers form a complex and sprawling layout of gear. Some woodworking tools are small, handheld pieces of equipment, while others are substantial pieces of furniture. There are a great many important woodworking tools that beginners can get a lot out of for less than $20, but at some point everyone will need some technically demanding and large tools. That's when you'll probably start looking at the power tools that can make you a better woodworker, some of which feature a particularly high price tag. The journey of a woodworker certainly isn't a straight path, and everyone turning wood stock into amazing creations will seek what helps with their own interests and capabilities.

However, there are some tools that tend to get less use than others. For instance, unless you're a bowl maker or build furniture with spindly components, it's likely that your lathe isn't a main component of the workshop. There are a few specialist tools essential for woodturning that are staples of some shops that are completely absent from others. Some woodworking tools often take up too much space and cost more than the average woodworker will be ready to spend, and they aren't very useful outside very specific conditions. They can be valuable for some, but on the whole these five tools tend to be a waste of money.