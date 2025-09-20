Can You Use Ryobi Batteries On Harbor Freight Tools?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Like most major hardware brands these days, Ryobi maintains several different battery systems for its various cordless power tools, most prominently the 18V ONE+ framework. However, stocking up on both Ryobi tools and their compatible battery packs can be prohibitively expensive. The batteries alone can easily run for over $100 depending on their specs, and the tools themselves also hover around the same range or higher.

If cash is a concern, you could try Harbor Freight. After all, Harbor Freight's various in-house brands like Bauer and Hercules offer battery-powered tools that generally cost less than Ryobi's, so it'd be a perfect solution.

Sadly, this solution is a non-starter; due to the particular design choices of Ryobi's batteries, there's no way for them to even be inserted into a Harbor Freight tool, let alone supply power. This limitation could theoretically be overcome through the use of a third-party battery adapter, but doing so would expose your batteries and tools to potential risk.