Can You Use Harbor Freight Batteries On Ryobi Tools?

Amongst the major hardware brands, Ryobi is generally fairly well-regarded by users for its gadgets, power tools, and rechargeable battery systems. Of course, as with any brand that's well-regarded, that can translate into higher prices. A single rechargeable battery pack for one of Ryobi's ONE+ power tools can run you around $100 at Home Depot, and that's without factoring in the costs of the tools themselves. Whether you're a professional worker or just need some tools around the house, the fact of the matter is that not everyone can afford to drop several hundred dollars on such things at a moment's notice.

If you were looking to slash prices somewhere in the Ryobi equation, it would make the most sense to swap the battery out for a cheaper one so you still get the actual tool part of the Ryobi tool. For instance, the various power tool batteries offered by the in-house brands of Harbor Freight, such as Bauer and Hercules, are definitely cheaper than those made by Ryobi. Unfortunately, what you gain in savings, you lose in one vital area: connectivity. The batteries sold by Harbor Freight use completely different connection formats and thus cannot be attached to Ryobi tools. This could theoretically be circumvented with a third-party battery adapter, but using one of these could prove detrimental to your tools' health.