Honor's New Android Tablet Checks The Right Boxes, But Using It Left Me Frustrated

A few weeks ago, I headed to London to check out a trio of new releases coming from Honor. The headliner of the show was the Honor Magic V5, a ridiculously thin smartphone that challenges the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 in many ways. Next was the Honor MagicBook Art 14 2025, with a magnetic removable camera. Finally, came the subject of this review, the Honor MagicPad 3.

In many ways, the tablet is the lesser of the three offerings. It has the lowest price, and it comes with the lowest specifications and frankly the lowest expectations. It's a productivity tablet which is really my bread and butter, and at its £599.99 price point,(approximately $813 converted to US dollars, but it wont be sold in the US anyway), it's not a bad value for what it offers. But the truth of the matter is, there are a few things that it doesn't do very well, and it also leave out some really low-hanging fruit that is a bit confusing.

Of course, the most notable missing feature is its presence in the United States. Like anything Honor branded, this tablet will not see our shores because of reasons that are pretty well known by this point. Still Honor has a history of making really great products, so I was keen to take this tablet for a spin. Honor provided this device to me for this review.