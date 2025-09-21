5 Of The Largest Infotainment Systems That Come Standard In Today's Vehicles

There is a battle brewing in the luxury automotive scene lately. Sadly, it's not about making the highest-quality interior, dressed in the most sumptuous materials. Nor is it about high-quality buttons that ooze quality when operated. Nope — it's about putting as much screen real estate as possible on the dashboard.

Speed. Navigation. Current song. Weather. Notifications from the apps you most frequently use. These are just some of the things the largest infotainment systems you need to have access to at a glance in today's vehicles can display. With over 40 inches of diagonal screen space, automakers can cram anything they desire in these displays. Don't act surprised if ads start showing up.

Look, we also have huge screens in our homes, and don't use them to always peek at our notifications. But there is truth that tech-savvy people want their car interior to look fresh out of a sci-fi movie — particularly younger generations. They look flashy. Futuristic. Cool.

In this piece, you'll find only the biggest infotainment systems, but with two important caveats. First, they need to be standard equipment. Second, interrupted screens, like those composed of two or three displays, won't count. For those, we'll rate only the center screen, as that's the one the driver mostly interacts with. Let's see which cars offer the largest standard infotainment screens!