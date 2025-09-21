5 Of The Largest Infotainment Systems That Come Standard In Today's Vehicles
There is a battle brewing in the luxury automotive scene lately. Sadly, it's not about making the highest-quality interior, dressed in the most sumptuous materials. Nor is it about high-quality buttons that ooze quality when operated. Nope — it's about putting as much screen real estate as possible on the dashboard.
Speed. Navigation. Current song. Weather. Notifications from the apps you most frequently use. These are just some of the things the largest infotainment systems you need to have access to at a glance in today's vehicles can display. With over 40 inches of diagonal screen space, automakers can cram anything they desire in these displays. Don't act surprised if ads start showing up.
Look, we also have huge screens in our homes, and don't use them to always peek at our notifications. But there is truth that tech-savvy people want their car interior to look fresh out of a sci-fi movie — particularly younger generations. They look flashy. Futuristic. Cool.
In this piece, you'll find only the biggest infotainment systems, but with two important caveats. First, they need to be standard equipment. Second, interrupted screens, like those composed of two or three displays, won't count. For those, we'll rate only the center screen, as that's the one the driver mostly interacts with. Let's see which cars offer the largest standard infotainment screens!
XPeng X9 — 17.3-inch center touchscreen
China is the largest producer of displays worldwide, so it's natural that Chinese automakers can equip their models with huge screens. A great example is the XPeng X9, a luxury minivan unlike any you can get in the U.S. For starters, it's an all-electric minivan with an 800-volt architecture that allows a 10% to 80% charge in just 20 minutes. The drivetrain produces 315 hp, enough for a 0-62 mph sprint of 7.2 seconds, and a maximum range of 366 miles (WLTP cycle).
However, the interior steals the show here. It boasts outstanding comfort in all three rows — hardly surprising, as it's China's longest minivan. X9's seats are also designed to offer maximum comfort, like fully reclining to make your nap more comfortable. Meanwhile, the standard air suspension makes sure that potholes don't disturb you, but there's also a Sport mode for sharper handling. There's even a refrigerator inside to keep your drinks cool — and warm!
Which brings us to the screens. Up front, there is a giant, Tesla-like 17.3-inch center touchscreen in landscape orientation. You'll control most of the functions via this screen, sadly, as XPeng opted for no physical dials or buttons. The UI also seems too convoluted, with as many icons as a smartphone, though there is a row along the bottom containing most of the important functions. XPeng says the system is powered by the AI-powered Xmart OS and Nvidia Drive Orin-X chipset. And rear passengers can watch movies or play games on an even larger 21.4-inch screen!
2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS — 17.7-inch center touchscreen
The Mercedes-Benz EQS is a perfect example of the "uninterrupted screen" rule we set. The automaker says the standard Hyperscreen spans 56 inches, but it actually consists of three displays. Two 12.3-inch displays are placed in front of the driver and passenger, and in between there's a massive 17.7-inch display. That's still enough for these screens to dominate almost the entire dashboard, which in the Mercedes EQS can feel a bit overwhelming at times.
Mercedes-Benz included some smart features on the Hyperscreen. The passenger touchscreen can be used for entertainment, but also to display the navigation, making passengers useful again. The system also supports face and fingerprint recognition and adapts to the driver, while also supporting advanced voice recognition.
Elsewhere, the EQS is a competitive luxury electric sedan. The 2025 base EQS450+ has 335-hp motor on the rear axle, which propels the car to 60 in swift 5.9 seconds. More powerful models are also available; the EQS580 4Matic has a dual-motor powertrain with 516 hp, while the Mercedes-AMG EQS53 we tested produces 649 hp and 700 lb-ft of torque, or a staggering 751 hp and 752 lb-ft of torque with the AMG Dynamic Plus package. 0-60 in the most potent version takes just 3.4 seconds!
Thanks to the sizable 118.0-kWh battery, the base EQS450+ has an excellent EPA-rated range of 390 miles. All EQS models also support 200-kW fast charging, which is good for a car with a 400-volt architecture. However, 800-volt EVs, like the 2025 Porsche Taycan, support speeds up to 320 kW.
2026 BMW iX3 — 17.9-inch center touchscreen
The first-ever model on BMW's brand-new Neue Klasse platform, the 2026 iX3 electric crossover also utilizes the more advanced 800-volt architecture. In this case, though, it allows an astonishing charging rate of 400 kW, enough to add 175 miles of range in just 10 minutes. The large 108.7-kWh battery also provides an excellent 400-mile EPA-estimated range. For performance-hunters, the iX3 50 model packs a potent 463-hp AWD powertrain, which reaches 60 in under 5 seconds.
However, the new architecture isn't the only thing that makes the iX3 BMW's most important car in years. It's also the first BMW with a retro-futuristic design reminiscent of the 2002, a model that changed the course of brand's history. The new iX3 looks way more angular and sportier, and pays homage to the 2002 with vertical, medium-sized kidneys. The shape is also incredibly slippery — BMW reached a drag coefficient of only 0.24 Cd.
Still, the new design approach is even more apparent inside. Gone are the two connected wide screens, and in their place, a massive 17.9-inch, parallelogram-shaped center touchscreen that has gaming-tech vibe. As part of the brand-new BMW Panoramic iDrive, the BMW Panoramic Vision projects additional information on the lower part of the windscreen, between the two A-pillars. The idea: Put the most important information in the driver's view. Crucially, the screens integrate with the striking dashboard incredibly well, giving it a fresh-new look, albeit without any buttons or dials on the dashboard whatsoever.
2026 Lincoln Nautilus — 48-inch uninterrupted dashboard screen
The latest Lincoln Nautilus brings gadget overload to the luxury class, including a massive 48-inch uninterrupted display area. Positioned below the windscreen, the ultra-wide display houses the digital instrument panel, center screen, and passenger screen. It can display all sorts of information, including visuals that help occupants relax via the Lincoln Rejuvenate system. As part of this feature, the screen works together with the seat massagers, ambient lighting, and special scented cartridges to create a true spa environment.
As if the 48-inch display wasn't enough, there is another 11.1-inch center touchscreen that the driver can interact with and use for Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. Fortunately, Lincoln also incorporated some physical controls, so using all that tech isn't very annoying. The Nautilus is also like an oasis inside. Incredibly spacious, with comfortable seats, plush materials, and smooth ride, Lincoln's luxury SUV is one of the best long-distance cruisers in its category. That's also true for the driver. Every Lincoln Nautilus comes with Blue Cruise 1.5 hands-free driving with automatic lane changes, giving the driver an opportunity to wonder at the massive screen inside.
The Nautilus comes with a 2.0-liter turbo-four as standard, good for 250 hp and 275 lb-ft of torque. The engine is paired exclusively with an eight-speed automatic and AWD. A hybrid version brings those numbers up to 310 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, while also delivering better fuel economy of 30-mpg combined, compared to just 24-mpg for the regular model.
2026 Cadillac Escalade/Escalade IQ/Celestiq — 55-inch uninterrupted OLED screen
Cadillac's 55-inch uninterrupted display is available in the Escalade, Escalade IQ, and Celestiq models, and spans across the entire dashboard. Even more impressive than the size is the OLED tech, which allows for true blacks and more saturated colors. Of course, being positioned far from the driver, the enormous screen is accompanied by a smaller 11.0-inch touchscreen right above the shifter.
However, it's not all roses. The Escalade IQ and Celestiq lack Apple CarPlay, like all the latest EVs from GM. Instead, the company uses a Google-based operating system with all the apps you'd expect in an Android phone. On a more positive note, each of Cadillac's luxury vehicles has exceptional materials inside that surround the massive screen. That's particularly true for the 2025 Cadillac Celestiq — GM's best-ever EV, which rivals cars like the Rolls-Royce Phantom and Bentley Flying Spur. Fully bespoke, with customization that few other vehicles offer, the Celestiq is truly something else inside.
Other than sharing the same massive widescreen, Cadillac's luxury barges couldn't be more different in other areas. The regular Escalade packs a 6.2-liter V8, which produces 420 hp in naturally aspirated and meaty 682 hp in supercharged form. Meanwhile, the all-electric Escalade IQ lacks the V8 rumble, but produces up to 750 hp. Still, it's slower to 60 due to its 9,120-pound curb weight. Lastly, the Celestiq has a 655-hp dual-motor powertrain for the quickest 0-60 times of all three vehicles.