Why China's J-20 Fighter Jet Is More Expensive Than America's F-35

China has been building some of the most advanced jets in the world, with its J-20 'Mighty Dragon' considered its premier fighter jet. This aircraft is often compared to America's best fighters, like the F-22 Raptor and the F-35 Lightning II, and there's no clear consensus yet as to which aircraft is superior, as they haven't faced each other in combat. Nevertheless, some experts say that America's jets are superior on paper. For example, even though the J-20 has a higher top speed and is physically larger than the F-35, it also has a larger radar cross-section (meaning it can be seen earlier by radar).

But aside from capabilities, cost is also one of the things that many countries consider when acquiring fighter jets. After all, these are expensive war machines. For example, although the Lightning II has a starting price of around $75 to 80 million, the total F-35 program is expected to cost the American taxpayer a total of $1.7 trillion throughout its lifetime. Despite that, you might be surprised to learn that China's J-20 fighter is more expensive than one of the most advanced fighter jets in the world.

According to AeroTime, the Chengdu J-20 has an estimated cost of $110 million. This is even more expensive than the F-35B Lightning II, with its vertical take-off and landing capabilities, which only has an estimated cost of $109 million. This makes the J-20 the fourth most expensive fighter jet in the world, behind the F-22 Raptor ($143 million), Dassault Rafale ($125 million), and Eurofighter Typhoon ($117 million).