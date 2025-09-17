Here's Where (And When) You Can See September 2025's Partial Solar Eclipse

It's always fascinating to bear witness to a celestial event like a solar eclipse, whether it's a total eclipse or a partial one. When you think about the movement of these massive, celestial objects altering the sights down here on our little Earth, it really helps to put the galaxy in perspective. Plus, it looks really cool. If you're looking to catch one of these incredible events, keep an eye on the sky from September 21 to September 22, because there will be a partial solar eclipse.

A partial solar eclipse, unlike a total solar eclipse, is when the moon's orbit passes in front of the line of sight of the sun just enough to obscure it, but not enough to completely block it out. The sky will become noticeably darker, and you'll be able to see the silhouette of the sun's corona in a spectacular view. This is also different from a lunar eclipse, which is when the Earth passes between the sun and moon. As an eclipse is generated via the relative positions of the sun and moon versus the Earth, your precise positioning on the Earth will determine how much of the eclipse you can actually see. In this particular case, the September 2025 partial solar eclipse will be most visible to those living in the southern hemisphere.