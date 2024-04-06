Here's The Difference Between A Solar And Lunar Eclipse

You've probably been hearing a lot about the solar eclipse coming Monday, April 8, but whether you'll be able to see the full eclipse depends on where in the United States you live. Multiple experts who spoke to NPR stressed that it's a dramatically different experience to be in the path of totality versus being in the many places where you would witness a partial eclipse.

"It's 100% or nothing," retired NASA astrophysicist Fred Espenak told NPR. "There's such a radical, dramatic difference between a 99% partial and a 100% total. There's no comparison." Unless it's a total eclipse, the effect isn't that dramatic; it could just look comparable to an overcast sky, not the sudden total darkness that a total eclipse brings. After all, it's the sun: It's so gigantic and powerful that it's trivial for it to light up the sky even when heavily obstructed.

Having said all that, there are two different kinds of eclipses, solar and lunar, and they tend to get easily confused. So if you'd like to learn what differentiates the two, read on so we can tell you all about it.