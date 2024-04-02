5 Things You Need To Check Before The 2024 Solar Eclipse

On April 8, 2024, an estimated four million Americans are likely to participate in what is being described as the largest mass travel event the U.S. has ever witnessed. This massive crowd of people — the equivalent of 50 simultaneous Super Bowls across the nation — will be out in the open on that day to witness the last total solar eclipse visible in the continental United States for the next 20 years.

The Solar Eclipse will be visible across a 115-mile wide patch that stretches from Texas to Maine while passing through parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire on the way.

If you live in any of these states, consider yourself lucky, given that you may not need to travel as people from the rest of the states. Nevertheless, several counties on the path of totality are bracing for a massive influx of tourists from across the country, with some even declaring a state of emergency.

In case you are among the millions of people intending to witness this rare celestial event, there are several things you need to do to ensure that your experience goes as smoothly as possible. These things range from making the correct travel plans to carrying the right equipment so your eyes (and equipment) do not end up damaged.