How To Make A Pinhole Projector For Viewing The Solar Eclipse

In a perfect world, humans would have been able to enjoy the beauty of solar eclipses by looking at them directly. In reality, however, that isn't quite possible, given that looking at the sun during an eclipse isn't exactly great for your eyes. Such antics could not only severely damage them but may also lead to permanent blindness.

Luckily, we live in an era where it is relatively easy to get hold of solar eclipse glasses that let you watch the solar eclipse while keeping your eyes in perfect working order. If you get one of these, make sure they conform to the ISO 12312-2 standard, guaranteeing that your eyes won't be damaged if you look at an eclipse using these glasses.

Still, if you are not entirely comfortable with looking directly at the sun — even if you have solar eclipse glasses — there is yet another way to witness the solar eclipse. The only catch is that it involves a small dash of DIY, which isn't quite everyone's forte.

Nevertheless, if you are up for it, here's how you can project the image of the upcoming 2024 total solar eclipse onto a screen and watch the event without having to worry about damaging your precious eyes.