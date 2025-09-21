How Accurate Are Harbor Freight Torque Wrenches? (According To Users)

Harbor Freight owns the brand names that emblazon the torque wrenches sold in its stores. The top brand, Icon, has honors as Harbor Freight's most expensive ($399.99) and highest rated torque wrench manufacturer on the budget tool retailer's website. It also bolsters the largest number of torque wrench models with 10. The Quinn brand's eight models occupy the middle ground with its highest priced torque wrench selling for $179.99. Pittsburg and Pittsburg Pro combine to produce four models with the highest priced model selling for $79.99.

All three Harbor Freight torque wrench brands offer ½-inch drive torque wrenches, arguably the most popular size used by DIY and professional mechanics. Sean, a Harbor Freight "Verified Buyer," says the $139.99 Icon ½-drive Professional Split Beam Torque Wrench is a "great torque wrench," and praises its accuracy and price. Willy gave the Harbor Freight ½-inch drive Icon Professional Click Torque Wrench, also $139.99, a 5-star rating, calling the torque wrench "accurate, reliable, [and] well made."

In a YouTube video, Real Tool Reviews pitted Harbor Freight's ½-inch drive Icon Professional Click Torque Wrench against the $490.00 Snap-on model QDR3R250A torque wrench in a head-to-head test. The Icon torque wrench met its advertised +/- 4% clockwise and +/- 6% counterclockwise accuracy and outperformed the Snap-on model. During the test, Harbor Freight's Icon delivered higher accuracy for torque settings across its range and more consistent readings when set to 75 lb-ft of torque. In addition, the majority of Harbor Freight torque wrench brands offer a lifetime warranty.