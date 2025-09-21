Why Aren't Automatic Motorcycles Popular For Bikers? Here's What Riders & Experts Say

Of the different motorcycle transmission types, manuals are tops in sales and the hearts of biker purists. For many riders, shifting gears is part of the soul of motorcycling. There's a magic to be felt in the clutch and shift lever and an art to the careful dance between throttle, clutch, and gearbox. When used correctly, a manual transmission connects the rider, bike, and road in perfect sync. Automatic motorcycles are out there, though, and are easier for new riders and much less tiring in city traffic. They're also getting more capable and common; among the fastest automatic motorcycles ever built are models from Kawasaki, Yamaha, and Honda. Those manufacturers took the top three spots in our ranking of the world's motorcycle brands and some loyal riders have showed their affection for automatic transmissions.

In a post on r/motorcycle seeking opinions on Honda's Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), u/Geezerker noted that "It's awesome, especially in heavy traffic ... As a rider with decades of riding experience spanning many bikes and thousands and thousands of miles, I love it." That one rider's feelings highlight how manuals have faded from popularity among car buyers, particularly American ones. Only about 1% of the cars sold in the U.S. in 2021 had a manual transmission, although in Europe and Asia that number is around 80%. Deciding which motorcycle transmission is right for you will depend on personal preference and riding habits, but the consensus is that a manual transmission gives the rider a better experience. Kevin Cameron of Motorcycle World wrote that riding a motorcycle "is an iconic adventure, not just how Practical Pig gets from point A to point B. Gear shifting and the exciting rise and fall of engine sound at each shift have always been an important part of that."