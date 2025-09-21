Why Aren't Automatic Motorcycles Popular For Bikers? Here's What Riders & Experts Say
Of the different motorcycle transmission types, manuals are tops in sales and the hearts of biker purists. For many riders, shifting gears is part of the soul of motorcycling. There's a magic to be felt in the clutch and shift lever and an art to the careful dance between throttle, clutch, and gearbox. When used correctly, a manual transmission connects the rider, bike, and road in perfect sync. Automatic motorcycles are out there, though, and are easier for new riders and much less tiring in city traffic. They're also getting more capable and common; among the fastest automatic motorcycles ever built are models from Kawasaki, Yamaha, and Honda. Those manufacturers took the top three spots in our ranking of the world's motorcycle brands and some loyal riders have showed their affection for automatic transmissions.
In a post on r/motorcycle seeking opinions on Honda's Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), u/Geezerker noted that "It's awesome, especially in heavy traffic ... As a rider with decades of riding experience spanning many bikes and thousands and thousands of miles, I love it." That one rider's feelings highlight how manuals have faded from popularity among car buyers, particularly American ones. Only about 1% of the cars sold in the U.S. in 2021 had a manual transmission, although in Europe and Asia that number is around 80%. Deciding which motorcycle transmission is right for you will depend on personal preference and riding habits, but the consensus is that a manual transmission gives the rider a better experience. Kevin Cameron of Motorcycle World wrote that riding a motorcycle "is an iconic adventure, not just how Practical Pig gets from point A to point B. Gear shifting and the exciting rise and fall of engine sound at each shift have always been an important part of that."
A manual transmission is a source of pride for some riders
Manuals give you the power to decide exactly when to drop a gear for an overtake or to maintain revs on a twisty road; an automatic transmission takes some of that choice away. u/Quak89 noted that "A manual transmission allows more control over the motorcycle by the rider, and arguably a higher sense of engagement with a bike and the road." In a separate discussion on the same r/motorcycles r/motorcycles subreddit, u/starbythedarkmoon wrote "Automatics make zero aesthetic sense to the art of motorcycle riding. Its purely convenience, to which I say get a scooter or a car."
Some experts say modern automatic transmissions help riders get better performance from a motorcycle, but many long-time riders take this as an affront to their skill and pride. While automatics provide ease, many bikers see them as taking away from the joy and essence of motorcycling. Performance purists also argue that a manual transmission offers superior control in tricky conditions, letting riders fine-tune torque delivery on loose surfaces or hilly ground. In these situations an automatic might hunt for gears and make the bike unpredictable, and not being 100% sure how the throttle will respond at a given moment can make a rider feel unsafe.
The cost of an automatic transmission is another factor for some riders
Seat-of-the-pants feel and riding technique aside, there are also practical considerations that make manual motorcycle transmissions desirable. Automatic gearboxes — especially dual-clutch and Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) systems — are heavier and more expensive than their manual counterparts; riders already mindful of keeping bikes affordable and lean don't like the trade-off. Cost is another factor for many bike owners. Honda charges a $1,000 premium to add the DCT to the Gold Wing 50th Anniversary edition, taking its price over $26,000. Companies like Aprilia, Yamaha, and BMW are either producing or developing their own automatic transmissions, but not all buyers are willing to pay extra for a feature they judge to be somewhere between a frivolity and outright heresy. The skepticism and cost combine to weaken demand for automatic motorcycle transmissions, and manufacturers respond by making fewer of them.
The resulting lack of options makes automatic transmissions even less enticing, bringing a cycle of low demand and underwhelming supply as dwindling options underwhelm an already limited market. In a post on r/motorcycle advising a new rider about transmission choices, u/Quixis wrote that "Not only are automatic motorcycles (besides scooters) heavier and more expensive, the choice is also extremely limited." Many beginning riders choose scooters instead, which leads to another problem for manual transmission fans. Automatic transmissions dominate the scooter space and these easy-to-ride two wheelers have become popular as the default choice for city commuters. Riders seeking motorcycle vibes don't want to feel like they're straddling a scooter clone, and automatic transmission motorcycles are seen by some as too scooter-like to match the street cred of a "real" motorcycle.