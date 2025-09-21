Can You Use Harbor Freight Batteries On Craftsman Tools?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As nice as it is to have a full cabinet of high-quality, name-brand power tools, actually buying all of those tools can be distressingly expensive, to say nothing of a complete package of both power tools and the battery packs necessary to use them. If you're looking to get Craftsman products, for example, a single 20V 4Ah battery pack will run you $119 if you purchase it at Lowe's. Unlike some brands like Milwaukee, which only deal to authorized retailers, Craftsman is one of the few major hardware brands that sells its tools and accessories on Amazon. Shopping there will offer some modest discounts, and Craftsman has some offerings you can get for less than $100. Tools and their accompanying batteries, however, will more often than not run up the price.

If you are hoping to get power tool accessories on a budget, Harbor Freight's offerings from in-store brands like Bauer and Hercules are certainly cheaper than the norm. Considering this, you might be thinking about purchasing a standalone Craftsman tool and supplanting the battery with one from Harbor Freight. Unfortunately, while the battery packs from Harbor Freight's brands have some superficial similarities to Craftsman's packs, subtle differences prevent the former's batteries from being attached to the latter's tools. It is technically possible to work around this limitation through third-party battery adapters, but using these unofficial products may hurt more than help in the long run.