Ford Supervan 3: Why Ford Put An F1 Engine In A Practical People Mover

According to Ford, Dumas' time of 6:48.393 is faster than laps taken by a Porsche 911 GT3 RS and Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X on the same circuit. Unfortunately for fans of Ford vans and F1 tech, that lap is where the Supervan story leaves off. Although there have been no whisperings of an upcoming Supervan 5, Ford has the Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning on which to base a new race-focused EV. With Ford returning to Formula 1 in partnership with Red Bull Racing in time for big changes to F1 engine regulations for 2026, fans are free to dream about Max Verstappen taking laps in a mashup of a Transit van body atop Red Bull's new racing chassis and engine. The Ford-Cosworth effort was good for multiple F1 championships with the likes of Lotus, McLaren, and Williams before Ford's last season as an engine supplier (with Jaguar in 2004). The Jaguar outfit was sold to Red Bull Racing, which later used Honda's F1 engines for many years.

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies outlined on the Formula 1 website how much work Verstappen is contributing to development of the new hybrid engine. "He certainly wants a fast car next year, and he's doing everything he can in the car and outside the car to help us give him that," Mekies said. The four-time F1 driver's champion is also making progress toward earning his Nurburgring Nordschleife license, and it would be a thrill to see him take aim at Dumas' remarkable lap time in a new Supervan.