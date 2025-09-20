Starlink Vs. Viasat: How Do These Home Satellite Internet Services Compare?

When searching for the best internet service providers, speed is the first thing you'll want to know. That's where Starlink and Viasat start to look really different. Starlink uses a growing network of low-Earth orbit satellites, which are about 340 miles from Earth. That means data doesn't have to travel as far. So latency — the delay you always notice when playing games or loading a page — ranges between 20 and 40 milliseconds. This low latency comes in handy where real-time responsiveness is critical, making Starlink well-suited for streaming, online gaming, and video conferencing.

Viasat, on the other hand, relies on geostationary satellites, which are 22,000 miles above the equator. While this allows Viasat to cover a larger area with fewer satellites, it comes with a tradeoff. Download speeds range from 25 Mbps up to 150 Mbps, compared to Starlink's 45 to 280 Mbps. Plus, Viasat has higher latency, averaging around 600 milliseconds. That means, if you want to make a video call at peak usage times, the call might feel laggy due to speed drops caused by data caps.

That said, while Starlink offers faster and smoother internet, Viasat covers areas where other options don't exist. Neither option is completely perfect. Both services can experience temporary outages during severe weather, although Starlink's lower orbit satellites may be slightly less affected due to their positioning and network design. With either provider, network congestion can sometimes lead to deprioritization during peak times.