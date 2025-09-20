Starlink Vs. Viasat: How Do These Home Satellite Internet Services Compare?
The evolution of the internet has fundamentally changed the way we live. Today, if you have a high-speed internet connection, you can easily access and share data in a way that wasn't imaginable in past generations. Despite these advancements, though, there remains a group of people across the world who don't have access to fast internet service. That's where satellite internet swoops in as a lifeline.
Instead of depending on physical wires that are not available everywhere, satellite internet allows users to get their signal from a satellite relay. For people who live in areas where internet service is minimal, this means that they won't have to worry about slow download speeds or spotty cell service. If you want to be part of this innovation, there are plenty of options to choose from. Two of the biggest names are Starlink and Viasat. Both promise the same thing — fast internet from space — but have different approaches to hardware, speed, data caps, and pricing.
Speed and Performance
When searching for the best internet service providers, speed is the first thing you'll want to know. That's where Starlink and Viasat start to look really different. Starlink uses a growing network of low-Earth orbit satellites, which are about 340 miles from Earth. That means data doesn't have to travel as far. So latency — the delay you always notice when playing games or loading a page — ranges between 20 and 40 milliseconds. This low latency comes in handy where real-time responsiveness is critical, making Starlink well-suited for streaming, online gaming, and video conferencing.
Viasat, on the other hand, relies on geostationary satellites, which are 22,000 miles above the equator. While this allows Viasat to cover a larger area with fewer satellites, it comes with a tradeoff. Download speeds range from 25 Mbps up to 150 Mbps, compared to Starlink's 45 to 280 Mbps. Plus, Viasat has higher latency, averaging around 600 milliseconds. That means, if you want to make a video call at peak usage times, the call might feel laggy due to speed drops caused by data caps.
That said, while Starlink offers faster and smoother internet, Viasat covers areas where other options don't exist. Neither option is completely perfect. Both services can experience temporary outages during severe weather, although Starlink's lower orbit satellites may be slightly less affected due to their positioning and network design. With either provider, network congestion can sometimes lead to deprioritization during peak times.
Pricing, data plans, and cancellation
Besides speed and performance, pricing is also a deciding factor. Starlink will cost you $80 per month for the Residential Lite plan and $120 per month for the Residential plan. However, there is an upfront equipment cost of $349. Viasat offers a range of tiered plans, with the Essential plan starting at $49.99 per month and the Unleashed plan selling for $79.90 per month. While Viasat might be cheaper than Starlink, it's worth noting that the Essential plan has soft data caps. That means once you hit your monthly limit, you might start to experience slow speeds, especially in peak hours. Also, unlike Starlink, which is designed for self-installation, you'll need the services of a professional to install Viasat.
When it comes to cancellations, Viasat enforces a 24-month minimum contract with an early termination fee calculated at about $15 for each remaining month. For example, if you were to cancel after just 10 months, you could be looking at a fee of around $210. In contrast, Starlink operates on a flexible month-to-month basis with no long-term contract. Users can cancel at any time through their online account, though it's important to return any rented hardware within 30 days to avoid penalties.