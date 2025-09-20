What Is Google Wallet's 'Everything Else' Feature & How Do You Use It?

There was a time when the preferred way to pay for goods and services was with loose change or good, old-fashioned folding money. Then, credit cards and debit cards became the norm. But in the post-pandemic, touchless payment world, more and more people are choosing not to use any of those methods. Instead, they are utilizing secure, mobile device-friendly tap-to-pay options like Apple Pay or Google Pay and Google Wallet to pony up for the things they need.

As you might expect, those options are relegated to devices that support operating systems designed to work with the app, with iPhone users using the former and Android folks using the latter. If you're currently an Android user, you no doubt know that Google Wallet offers features that extend beyond just its tap-to-pay functionality. You may not, however, know exactly what all of those features are. That's particularly true of more recently developed options like the Everything Else tab, which is a folder designed to hold documents deemed less important than payment methods, such as IDs, digital keys, or boarding passes.

That list includes things like event tickets whose barcodes don't allow for screenshots, gym membership cards, and other accoutrements that you may not feel the need to physically carry around with you at all times. Google Wallet's Everything Else folder allows you to store them on your device by converting the physical items into an easy-to-access digital version.