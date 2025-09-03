Why A Screenshot Of Your Concert Tickets Doesn't Really Work Anymore

If you've taken a screenshot of your tickets for a concert or other event, only to have the ticket scanner inform you that they aren't valid, you may understandably be frustrated. Digital ticketing apps from leading companies like Ticketmaster can be a nightmare to navigate, and who wants another useless app on their phone? It's much easier to save a screenshot that can easily be found on your phone's camera roll. Moreover, you need an internet connection to access tickets on an app or website, and there's no guarantee you'll have one at some venues.

Unfortunately, screenshotting your tickets is no longer an effective way of ensuring easy access to a show. You can blame it all on scammers, who figured out that they could sell the same screenshot of a ticket to multiple victims. Screenshot swindles are shockingly easy, since the victims won't know they've been conned until it's too late. The first person to arrive at the show gets lucky and gains entry, leaving the other victims of the scam to be turned away at the door for trying to reuse the same ticket. It's a scam which many have fallen victim to, and there are few things as soul-crushing as calling a ride home while your friends enjoy a show without you.

To prevent ticket fraud, outlets such as Ticketmaster and AXS have introduced encrypted barcodes and QR codes. Your ticket is now tied to your account or device. Take a screenshot, and unless you use it within a few seconds, it won't work. Here's what's going on, and how you can tell whether it's safe to screenshot your tickets.