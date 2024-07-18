How Scalpers Are Hacking One Of Ticketmaster's Highly-Touted Features

Over the years, what was once pretty taboo has become incredibly common: Reselling tickets to concerts and sporting events, often above face value. Not only do the most prominent ticketing companies, Ticketmaster and AXS, have their own resale arms, but there's an entire ecosystem of third-party ticket resale platforms like StubHub, SeatGeek, and VividSeats. For a long time, individuals and professional brokers/scalpers alike both had a pretty easy time reselling their tickets, as they were either physical tickets printed by the ticketing company or venue box office, PDF downloads with the same barcodes, or other ways of distributing static barcodes. This also meant that, unless you were using the ticketing company's official resale system, defrauding someone with fake tickets was far too simple.

If you've been out to a major event more recently, though, there's a good chance that you've seen some changes. Many events have resale restricted to the ticketing company's own marketplace, sometimes even capped at face value. The way that they do this is by restricting tickets to their official mobile apps and having the barcode change every 15 seconds or so. Simply copying the barcode won't work, as it's always changing. In theory, this was a great way for Ticketmaster and AXS to regain more control of the resale market. In practice, though? The system has been reverse-engineered by companies working with ticket brokers to allow them to easily resell the theoretically protected tickets. Here's how this is happening and how the details have gone public.