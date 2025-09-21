Milwaukee Doesn't Make A Dethatcher, But You Can Use This Tool Instead

Part of maintaining a healthy lawn is knowing when and how to deal with the inevitable problem of thatch. Over time, a thick layer of dead grass, roots, and leaves accumulate all over your lawn as its organic residents go through their respective lifespans. This layer can settle between your plants and the actual soil, preventing them from properly absorbing nutrients and leaving your lawn unpleasantly patchy.

The solution is a dethatcher, which is a large, rake-like implement that can carve up and capture all that dead matter for easy disposal. A dethatcher is usually installed as a lawn mower attachment and pulled behind you. Unfortunately, not all lawn care and hardware brands offer this kind of tool. Milwaukee's Quik-Lok system, for example, has many interchangeable attachments like string trimmers and pole saws, but no dethatchers.

However, you may be able to perform some basic dethatching work with the help of one of the other attachments in the Quik-Lok system: the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Quik-Lok Bristle Brush. While not quite strong enough for a full-lawn dethatching job, this spinning Bristle Brush is robust enough to tear up some small patches of dead matter here and there.