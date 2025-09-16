Yes, Google Maps Driving Mode Was Discontinued - Here's Why

Google is no stranger to discontinued tech. But the phasing out of Google Maps Driving Mode took many by surprise. You know that little black bar at the bottom of Google Maps on Android? Perhaps you've used it to guide you through voice commands, music controls, and calls while driving, so you could get to your destination without having to fumble around with your phone. Now, it's gone. In early 2025, users started noticing that Driving Mode had vanished without notice.

It's the kind of change that feels small until it isn't. Many people considered Driving Mode a must-have feature, especially if their vehicle didn't have Android Auto or another built-in infotainment system. It provided navigation, media controls, and voice assistant features in a compact interface. It wasn't perfect, and over time, Google stripped away some of its functionality. But losing it still stings. The main reason for Google retiring Driving Mode was its decision to discontinue Google Assistant in favor of its newer AI system, Gemini. This is part of Google's life-swallowing plans for Gemini AI, which seeks to position it as its next-generation AI assistant.