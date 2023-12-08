Google's Life-Swallowing Plans For Gemini AI Will Either Delight Or Disgust You

The best, and the worst, of AI are yet to come. Google's next endeavor, internally called Project Ellmann, could fall in the latter category. According to internal documents seen by CNBC, Google is working on a new project leveraging the new Gemini AI model that will learn from your photos and web search history. The end product will be an AI chatbot that will answer questions about your own life after gleaning every bit of information from your Google Photos directory and web search history.

"Imagine opening ChatGPT but it already knows everything about your life. What would you ask it?" reads one of Google's own presentation slides at an internal meeting. The overarching idea is to create a chatbot that acts as "Your Life Story Teller" by reading more than just the metadata for your photos. Instead, it will read them contextually like a human being, with the goal of describing them with a nostalgic, informative flavor.

The AI will reportedly identify key moments, faces, and objects in photos, and save them as a memory, to be recounted later when needed. "When we step back and understand your life in its entirety, your overarching story becomes clear," describes another slide about the goals of Project Ellmann. It will have a dedicated chat feature that will act as a personal raconteur of your life on your phone, but it's unclear if this chatbot will be integrated directly into the Google Photos app.