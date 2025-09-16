5 Handy Uses For Your MacBook's USB-C Port

If you've been using MacBooks forever, then you're probably used to charging them via the MagSafe port. It was, after all, the default charging port for MacBook models from 2006 to 2015. In an effort to match industry standards, Apple eventually switched from MagSafe to USB-C. The tech giant did bring back the proprietary connector in recent MacBook Air and Pro releases, but the USB-C port remains a handy way to power up your laptop.

As far as performance goes, there's generally no difference when charging your MacBook with a USB-C port versus a MagSafe port. It all comes down to what power adapter you're using. If you want to fast charge your MacBook Air, you need at least a 67W USB-C power brick. Using the 30W or 35W Apple adapters won't cut it. For the 14-inch MacBook Pro, you can choose between a 96W and a 140W charger for fast charging, but the 16-inch Pro requires only the 140W charger.

Besides your laptop, the USB-C port on your MacBook can charge other devices like your phone, tablet, and wireless earbuds. This can come in handy when you're out and about and find it a hassle to carry around a separate power adapter for your small electronics. If your connected device doesn't have a USB-C port (such as older iPhone models with Lightning ports or a USB-A mini fan), you'll need to use an adapter to plug it into your MacBook.