What Is The Biggest Battery DeWalt Makes & How Long Does It Take To Charge?
The DeWalt hardware brand sells a variety of different rechargeable battery packs in different sizes and voltages for your many handiwork needs. Two of its most prominent battery systems are the 20V and 60V families, used primarily for simpler handheld power tools and more heavy-duty, professional-grade implements, respectively. Both of these systems join together in the middle to create one of DeWalt's most robust battery systems, the Flexvolt line, at the top of which is the 20V/60V Flexvolt 15Ah battery pack.
Naturally, the main purpose of this particular Flexvolt battery is flexibility, allowing you to plug into both systems of DeWalt tools and provide the most electricity possible for long usage times. With a hefty, multipurpose battery, however, there is a period of recharge. No battery can be used forever, and given the extensive capacity of the 20V/60V Flexvolt, it's understandable if you're concerned about having to leave it on the hook all day. The good news is that, while recharging this battery isn't exactly the shortest process in the world, at just 90 minutes, it's still fairly breezy compared to some other high-capacity batteries on the market. So long as the Flexvolt battery is functioning properly and holding its charge, its recharge should be relatively quick.
It takes about 90 minutes to recharge a Flexvolt battery
According to the product page for the 20V/60V Flexvolt 15Ah battery on DeWalt's website, the battery requires about 90 minutes to charge from near-empty back up to full capacity. An hour and a half, while not exactly fast, is still a pretty reasonable charge time for such a high-capacity battery.
It is worth noting that the store page for the battery does not specify precisely which type of battery charger you should use to get a 90-minute charge time. That said, there are several different chargers available from DeWalt that are compatible with Flexvolt batteries, each with its own advertised charge times. For instance, both the 4 amp and 8 amp Flexvolt chargers have advertised charge times of 60 minutes, while the most powerful Flexvolt-compatible charger available, the 12 amp fan-cooled model, has an advertised charge time of just 45 minutes.
While there are no direct comparison tables available, it is possible that using the most powerful Flexvolt-compatible charger with the 15Ah Flexvolt battery could yield faster recharge times than advertised. If we split the difference between the advertised recharge rates on both the battery and the charger, you could be looking at an average recharge speed of a little over 60 minutes, though this is merely a hypothesis on our part.