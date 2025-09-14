What Is The Biggest Battery DeWalt Makes & How Long Does It Take To Charge?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The DeWalt hardware brand sells a variety of different rechargeable battery packs in different sizes and voltages for your many handiwork needs. Two of its most prominent battery systems are the 20V and 60V families, used primarily for simpler handheld power tools and more heavy-duty, professional-grade implements, respectively. Both of these systems join together in the middle to create one of DeWalt's most robust battery systems, the Flexvolt line, at the top of which is the 20V/60V Flexvolt 15Ah battery pack.

Naturally, the main purpose of this particular Flexvolt battery is flexibility, allowing you to plug into both systems of DeWalt tools and provide the most electricity possible for long usage times. With a hefty, multipurpose battery, however, there is a period of recharge. No battery can be used forever, and given the extensive capacity of the 20V/60V Flexvolt, it's understandable if you're concerned about having to leave it on the hook all day. The good news is that, while recharging this battery isn't exactly the shortest process in the world, at just 90 minutes, it's still fairly breezy compared to some other high-capacity batteries on the market. So long as the Flexvolt battery is functioning properly and holding its charge, its recharge should be relatively quick.