Can You Charge A 60V DeWalt Battery On A 20V Charger?

The DeWalt hardware brand has a variety of different tool and battery systems under its proverbial belt to meet the equally varied needs of its users. Bigger and stronger tools demand bigger and stronger batteries to compensate, which is where DeWalt's beefier battery lines like Flexvolt come into play. DeWalt's Flexvolt batteries boast some of the brand's strongest voltages, delivering as much as 60V of power to power some exceptionally strong tools.

Of course, even powerful batteries need to be recharged when you're done using them. One of the main appeals of rechargeable batteries is that you don't typically need a dedicated, individual charger for every pack, but things can get a bit murky when you have different battery types in play. Thankfully, you can use the same charger for several of DeWalt's battery packs, including 60V Flexvolt batteries and smaller packs like the 20V Max or Max XR. This is thanks to the identical connector rails on both battery models, allowing them to hook up to the same receivers, chargers included.