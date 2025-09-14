The World's Biggest Car Has An Apartment Built-In

The Hummer H1, not to be confused with a military Humvee, is quite the beast itself. That makes the simple fact that the X3 is designed to be three times its size (hence the name) all the more extraordinary. It's difficult to even picture a model that large, but for those who are privileged enough to enter this vehicle, you'll find that the doors on it are actually too large to open and are simply decorative. As demonstrated by this clip from the video below, the way to enter is by raising a ladder from beneath the center of this behemoth:

Given the colossal size of the vehicle, you might expect it to be more of a non-functional showpiece, but surprisingly, it's actually drivable. As with everything else about it, though, it's unconventional to drive. For one thing, it has a top speed of just 19 mph, which isn't exactly supercar performance. Still, it's astonishing that it's drivable at all, considering its sheer size. In order to get it moving, it has a quartet of LARC-LX engines, and they can be individually controlled by the driver.

The Rainbow Sheikh's wealth is almost unimaginable. His family, Abu Dhabi's House of Nahyan, is the richest royal family in the world, with a collective net worth above $300 billion. You could certainly forgive him, then, for being more than a little extra when it comes to indulging his passion for the motor vehicle. To his credit, he's been creative with it. At these levels of mega-rich, even the most stunning of supercars are probably quite easily accessible, and therefore unexciting. How many people have enormous, wonderfully impractical Hummers like this? Just one.