All About The Colossal Cadillac: The World's Longest Car
The Guinness World Records database is a treasure trove of weird and wonderful creations, from the world's largest smartphone — which is almost seven feet tall — to the world's longest car. The latter is a Cadillac limousine that was first built in 1986 then extended in 1992, and it measures a scarcely believable 100 feet long. The outlandish creation was built by Jay Ohrberg, a custom carmaker responsible for designing some of the most recognizable movie cars of the '80s and '90s. Among many other vehicles, Ohrberg built KITT from "Knight Rider" and the iconic 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 from "Back to the Future." Unlike those cars, the colossal Cadillac wasn't built for a movie, but it did make several appearances on the big screen during its working life.
Ohrberg named the Caddy "The American Dream," but eventually, it became less of a dream and more of a headache for its owner. It was huge, impractical, and stopped generating as much interest from movie producers, so he eventually moved it into storage. It then sat rusting away well into the 2010s, and was subject to vandalism, having its windows broken and graffiti plastered down its record-breaking bodywork.
The Cadillac was eventually restored
Eventually, the car was listed on eBay, where it caught the eye of Michael Manning, who owned a technical teaching museum in New York. He didn't have the funds to buy the car outright, but managed to strike a deal to bring the car to his school building to restore it. The plan was to fund the restoration with donations, but Manning struggled to gain support, and the car ended up sitting at the school for a further eight years.
In 2019, Manning put the car back up on eBay to try and find someone willing to fund the restoration. Michael Dezer, a theme park owner from Florida, found the listing, and it piqued his curiosity. He ended up buying the Cadillac and shipped it to Orlando to start restoration work. The car was so long that it couldn't be loaded onto a single trailer; instead, Dezer had to split it into two pieces before it could be moved.
The American Dream is now a museum piece
Dezer assembled a group of experts, including Manning, to restore the car, and the group slowly brought The American Dream back to its former glory over the next three years. All of its original features, including a built-in swimming pool, a king-size water bed, a jacuzzi, and even a helipad, were rebuilt, and all are fully functional. They sit behind a huge cabin that can fit 75 people. All of these features combine to make an extremely heavy car, of course, but that's where The American Dream's 26 wheels come into the picture. Two V8 engines power the car, with one at the front and the other at the rear.
The restoration project was completed in 2022. Since then, the American Dream has been part of the collection at Dezerland Park Orlando's Auto Museum in Florida. The collection includes over 2,000 vehicles and showcases everything from American classics to oddball microcars. Beyond notable American classics like the colossal Cadillac, the collection also features a James Bond room that houses six Aston Martins, including James Bond's original Aston Martin DB5 from "Goldfinger."