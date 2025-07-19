All About The Colossal Cadillac: The World's Longest Car

The Guinness World Records database is a treasure trove of weird and wonderful creations, from the world's largest smartphone — which is almost seven feet tall — to the world's longest car. The latter is a Cadillac limousine that was first built in 1986 then extended in 1992, and it measures a scarcely believable 100 feet long. The outlandish creation was built by Jay Ohrberg, a custom carmaker responsible for designing some of the most recognizable movie cars of the '80s and '90s. Among many other vehicles, Ohrberg built KITT from "Knight Rider" and the iconic 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 from "Back to the Future." Unlike those cars, the colossal Cadillac wasn't built for a movie, but it did make several appearances on the big screen during its working life.

Ohrberg named the Caddy "The American Dream," but eventually, it became less of a dream and more of a headache for its owner. It was huge, impractical, and stopped generating as much interest from movie producers, so he eventually moved it into storage. It then sat rusting away well into the 2010s, and was subject to vandalism, having its windows broken and graffiti plastered down its record-breaking bodywork.