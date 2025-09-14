What Is The Cheapest Kawasaki Motorcycle You Can Buy In 2025?

One of the Japanese "Big Four" motorcycle makers and widely thought to be one of the best motorcycle brands on the planet, Kawasaki has earned a reputation for making some of the most sought after, desirable bikes money can buy. The company has been making motorcycles since 1960, releasing its first model the following year. Today, Kawasaki makes its bikes and builds its own engines in Japan, the U.S., Brazil, Indonesia, and India, among other countries.

While Kawasaki's fastest motorcycles usually hog the headlines, the company has a wide array of vehicles, from models for motorcycle enthusiasts to bikes for those on a limited budget that owners say are cheap and easy to maintain. If you are considering getting yourself a brand-new Kawasaki motorcycle but do not have the budget to invest in one of the company's premium models, you might opt for the Kawasaki KLX 110R, which is its cheapest offering at $2,899.

However, this bike is categorized as an off-road motorcycle, which means it is not street-legal in the U.S. It is also small in size and marketed for new riders. Similarly, the Kawasaki Z125 Pro is a street-legal option that costs $3,699, although it is a "mini" model. If you're looking for the cheapest, street-legal, full-sized Kawasaki motorcycle currently available in the U.S., your search ends with the dual-sport KLX 230, which starts at $4,999.