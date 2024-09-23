Where Are Kawasaki Motorcycle Engines Built & How Long Have They Been In Production?

Over the years, Kawasaki has built a reputation as a company with some of the world's most iconic and well-loved motorcycles. It is not uncommon for Kawasaki-made motorcycles to make it to the list of some of the world's most reliable motorcycles, like this Kawasaki Ninja 650 that made it to SlashGear's list. The quality of the motorcycle engines plays a vital role in determining the overall reliability of these machines. And as far as motorcycle engines are concerned, Kawasaki-made motorcycles (and the engines) are right up there among the best in business.

Given how popular Kawasaki motorcycles and engines are, it is natural for folks to be curious about where and how Kawasaki builds these machines. The international nature of Kawasaki's motorcycling business has also ensured that the company ended up setting up manufacturing plants in several countries across the globe. In fact, we have outlined some of the facilities in one of our older Kawasaki-focused articles that deal with this specific aspect.

Today, we attempt to address the second part of that very question as to where Kawasaki manufactures its much-praised, reliable, internal combustion motorcycle engines.