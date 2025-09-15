Can You Refurbish Or Rebuild Ryobi Batteries?

Whether you're building custom furniture or performing car repairs, power tools can make all the difference. And that's why major power tool brands like Ryobi have long been a preferred choice among pros and hobbyists. Ryobi's range of products spans from professional grade top-rated gear to budget-friendly hand tools for homeowners.

Among the most beloved of Ryobi's product line are its cordless power tools that employ 18V and 40V lithium-ion batteries. These powerful rechargeable batteries are designed to work in tandem with the company's various power tools, provided they've the same voltage. They're also reliable with a three to six year lifespan, but that's not to say they are not immune to breakdowns.

Ryobi batteries are prone to several common problems, such as failing to charge or overheating. When this happens, you might be tempted to rebuild, refurbish, or reset the batteries instead of buying a replacement. But before you grab a screwdriver, it's worth asking: Is resetting a Ryobi battery really worth the risk? Some owners make such repairs seem like a cost-effective solution. However, while new Ryobi batteries are costly, rebuilding an almost dead battery is neither safe nor simple. Below, we'll explore the risks of refurbishing a Ryobi battery and decide whether the savings are worth the potential hazards.