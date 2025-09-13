What Is The Least Expensive 4WD Vehicle On The Market In 2025?

There are many buyers on a tight budget who want a new 4WD vehicle that comes with a warranty. While there are a number of reasonably priced 2025 4WD vehicles on the market, only one can be the price leader. For these folks, there is the Jeep Compass Sport, which comes standard with Jeep Active Drive auto 4x4, which provides a rear-axle disconnect feature for more economical daily driving, while also switching to four-wheel drive whenever the vehicle senses that you need it. The Compass Sport is priced at $26,900 MSRP, plus $1,995 destination charges, totaling $28,895. If you are serious about buying a Jeep for its off-road chops, the Compass will deliver for you, although its competitors generally do a better job on paved roads.

The Jeep Compass Sport represents the entry-level trim in the Compass lineup. In our review of the Jeep Compass Sport, we found that the cabin is impressive, but engine refinement was just average. Its standard equipment includes a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four producing 200 horsepower, mated to an eight-speed automatic driving all four wheels. It has 8.1 inches of ground clearance and a 13.5-gallon gas tank. EPA-rated fuel economy for the Jeep Compass is 24 mpg city and 32 mpg highway. Testing by Car and Driver produced a 0-60 mph time of 7.5 seconds, on par with its competitors.

Be aware that the only standard exterior color on the Jeep Compass Sport is white, with four others available for a $595 upcharge. Standard wheels are 17" alloys, mounted with all-season tires.