5 Tools You Should Think Twice About Buying From Lowe's, According To Reviews

Tools are an essential part of daily life for millions of people around the globe, from professional tradespeople to DIYers and casual hobbyists. Even those who don't use tools regularly often maintain a small collection for knocking out minor repairs and home improvement tasks, and virtually everyone can benefit from keeping some basic tools on hand. The problem that many people face when it comes to buying tools, though, are the prices frequently attached to these products. Tools can be highly expensive, and it can be difficult to identify good deals if you're not experienced.

That said, there are numerous ways to build a tool kit on a budget, which include shopping for budget items at stores geared more toward casual users than professionals. Hardware stores, like Lowe's, frequently fill that void by offering tools at lower prices than pro-tier companies. Lowe's, in particular, is known for selling a wide inventory of products, ranging from hand and power tools to lawn and garden supplies and more. But while Lowe's does supply numerous quality tools, not everything on the store's shelves is worth buying.

We wanted to learn more about those products, so we checked out the Lowe's website and combed through thousands of products and customer reviews. We identified five tools that users recommend avoiding, based on things like manufacturer's flaws, insufficient power levels, and poor quality materials. We based our selection on those characteristics, backed up by user reviews, but we'll dive deeper into our methodology below. For now, here are five tools you should think twice about buying from Lowe's, according to customer reviews.