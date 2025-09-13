5 Tools You Should Think Twice About Buying From Lowe's, According To Reviews
Tools are an essential part of daily life for millions of people around the globe, from professional tradespeople to DIYers and casual hobbyists. Even those who don't use tools regularly often maintain a small collection for knocking out minor repairs and home improvement tasks, and virtually everyone can benefit from keeping some basic tools on hand. The problem that many people face when it comes to buying tools, though, are the prices frequently attached to these products. Tools can be highly expensive, and it can be difficult to identify good deals if you're not experienced.
That said, there are numerous ways to build a tool kit on a budget, which include shopping for budget items at stores geared more toward casual users than professionals. Hardware stores, like Lowe's, frequently fill that void by offering tools at lower prices than pro-tier companies. Lowe's, in particular, is known for selling a wide inventory of products, ranging from hand and power tools to lawn and garden supplies and more. But while Lowe's does supply numerous quality tools, not everything on the store's shelves is worth buying.
We wanted to learn more about those products, so we checked out the Lowe's website and combed through thousands of products and customer reviews. We identified five tools that users recommend avoiding, based on things like manufacturer's flaws, insufficient power levels, and poor quality materials. We based our selection on those characteristics, backed up by user reviews, but we'll dive deeper into our methodology below. For now, here are five tools you should think twice about buying from Lowe's, according to customer reviews.
PowerShot Staple Gun
Staple guns can be great tools to add to your collection, and, at first glance, the PowerShot 5700 Staple Gun appears to be a handy device that could make a worthy addition to any tool kit. It comes with an ergonomic design that enables you to push the tool against your work surface instead of squeezing it, resulting in less tiresome use. It's designed to work with brad nails between 9/16-inches and 5/8-inches, as well as T50 staples between 1/4-inches and 9/16-inches. It costs $26.98, making it relatively affordable. However, a closer look at the user reviews reveals that the product is not without its flaws, many of which should cause you to think twice before making a purchase.
On the Lowe's website, the PowerShot 5700 staple gun comes with 3.3 out of five stars based on nearly 1,500 customer reviews. While that isn't the lowest product rating on this list, it's relatively poor compared to many competing models. The biggest and most widespread complaint among users is the tool's tendency to jam. One customer wrote that the staple gun, "constantly jammed [and] broke after light use," while another complained, "I bought this PowerShot stapler as my replacement for my original arrow traditional stapler. It continuously jams staples, [the] handle jambs, and is constantly being cleared of jams! I only use arrow staples. I am truly disappointed in this product." There are some customers who appear to be pleased with their purchase and did not have serious issues to report. That said, most users complain about chronic jamming problems and advise others to avoid the PowerShot tool if possible.
Wild Badger Power Gas Trimmer
Another Lowe's product that you may want to avoid is the Wild Badger Power 52-cc 2-cycle 17-in Straight Shaft Gas String Trimmer. The two-in-one tool is designed for trimming and brush cutting. It features a line trimming spool, as well as a brush cutter blade, allowing you to swap between the two, depending on the type of work you're performing. The two-cycle engine is described as being environmentally-friendly, thanks to a full-crank, fast-start design, while bicycle handles with rubber dampeners are engineered for comfortable use. However, like the other products on this list, a look at the customer reviews reveals that the Wild Badger Power trimmer may not be worth its $176.84 price tag.
Lowe's customers give the tool 2.9 out of five stars based on dozens of reviews. The most prominent complaints tend to focus on the lack of customer support provided by Wild Badger Power, a failure to include understandable product instructions and manuals, and poor functionality. One user wrote that the trimmer is, "garbage!!! A complete waste of time and money. I decided to purchase this brush cutter based on price and modest reviews ... As soon as I started the unit, it vibrated so violently that I could barely hold it. I went through the assembly process again to make sure everything was correctly attached. Still the shaking and rattling persisted. Plastic pieces and parts were flying off the unit as soon as it started and vibrated." Another disappointed customer complained that, "I have been trying for hours to start this thing and it will not start no matter what." The tool does have a few positive reviews mixed in, but the vast majority of comments focus on negative aspects.
Project Source Flashlight
Flashlights are tool box essentials, but you may want to avoid the Project Source 1000-Lumen 4 -Adjustable Mode LED Spotlight Flashlight. The tool offers 1,000 lumens of light output, which is a substantial amount of illumination capable of lighting up your workspace or helping you find your way around in a power outage. It uses four AAA batteries and comes with a price tag of $22.98. However, customers don't have many positive things to say about the tool, and you should probably think twice about buying one yourself.
On the Lowe's website, the Project Source flashlight comes with 2.8 out of five stars based on 38 user reviews, with most comments focusing on the tool's inability to stay turned on while in use. One customer wrote that the tool, "turns itself off after 20-30 seconds," while another echoed those complaints, saying, "just like everyone else, can't get the stupid thing out of demo mode which makes this flashlight perfectly worthless!" Many users suspect that the tool has a built-in auto-shut-off feature, making it essentially useless for anything more than very quick usage.
While some users do admit that the flashlight is bright, virtually every review mentions the fact that the tool will not stay turned on for more than 20 to 30 seconds, with another respondent stating that the light is, "nice and bright but it only stays on for 30 seconds then shuts itself off. Very irritating! I seriously thought about returning it to the store but so far I haven't. I recommend you do not buy [it]!"
Craftsman B2000 Leaf Blower
Craftsman is an established and well-known brand. The company has been around since the 1920s and is now owned by Stanley Black + Decker. However, despite the company's history and generally positive reputation, not every Craftsman product is worth buying. One tool that you may want to think twice about purchasing is the Craftsman B2000 25-cc 2-cycle 410-CFM 180-MPH Gas Handheld Leaf Blower. The leaf blower comes with a 25-cc, two-cycle gas engine, capable of air speed and volume outputs up to 180 mph and 410 cubic-feet per minute. It features easy-start technology, making cranking the tool quick and simple, and comes with a price tag of $149.00. However, checking the user reviews uncovers the leaf blower's darker side.
Lowe's shoppers give the tool 2.9 out of five stars based on more than 500 reviews. Most of the comments focus on the tool's lack of power, excessive vibration when in use, and poor quality parts. One customer wrote, "I have been a life long Craftsman customer when it comes to the lawn equipment. However, I will never purchase another Craftsman product. I am a very light duty use homeowner and this blower did not even last 10 months." Another disappointed user wrote, "as a leaf blower, you have ONE job.....to blow. I bought it. Not only does it vibrate your hand after 2 minutes of use, but it sputters and cuts out. It is not powerful and I had to be within inches of it prying anything damp off the driveway, having to hover over it way too long just to move it." While a handful of users had relatively positive things to say, the majority of customers gave the product 1 out of 5 stars.
Husqvarna 16-inch Gas Chainsaw
Husqvarna is another well-known manufacturer of lawn and garden tools and supplies. The company has an impressive history and has been around since the 17th century, when it was founded as a firearms builder. These days, Husqvarna builds everything from motorcycles to lawn mowers and chainsaws. And while many Husqvarna chainsaws are solid tools, some of them fall short. The Husqvarna 435 40.9-cc 2-cycle 16-in Gas Chainsaw is one such product. It comes with a 16-inch bar and a 40-cc gas motor, making it, in theory, a capable tool. However, a look at the customer ratings, may make you question whether it's worth the $379.99 price tag.
On the Lowe's website, the Husqvarna tool comes with 3.1 out of five stars based on nearly 100 user reviews. The most common complaint among customers is an inability to get the tool to start properly and reliably. One user wrote, "so sad I bought this saw based on the Husqvarna brand name. Out of the box, it was hard to start, despite the so-called "easy start" design. When it did start — using premixed engineered fuel and MANY pulls — it ran for about 5 minutes and stopped, and would never start again."
Another disappointed customer said, "as others have stated this saw would not even start right out of the box. It would try to start but wouldn't stay running. I was told to take it to a Husqvarna dealer to get it looked at. What they fail to mention to you is you have to pay to get it fixed." A few users didn't have anything negative to report, but the overwhelming presence of complaints about starting issues should probably cause you to think twice before buying this model.
How did we choose these tools?
Finding tools for this list required a deep dive into Lowe's inventory. As mentioned above, Lowe's has a generally positive reputation, and most of its products are relatively well rated. We combed through thousands of tool product pages and customer reviews to identify these five items.
We chose to look for products that come with a maximum of 3.3 out of five stars, and we specifically searched for those with three out of five stars or lower. It was also important that we identified products with a consensus of poor reviews, so as to avoid flukes. Each of the products covered here has dozens to hundreds of extremely negative ratings, and we prioritized tools with a multitude of poor reviews focusing on similar complaints.