Flex Has Stacked Lithium Power Tool Batteries - Here's What That Means

While every major power tool brand has its own proprietary battery system to power tools and accessories, the general concept of a rechargeable power tool battery is more or less consistent among them. You have a small array of power cells, usually made of lithium, paired with internal circuitry that communicates directly with a connected tool to optimize power flow and delivery. All of this is packed up into a solid case, then clipped onto a tool's receiver via connector rails. The batteries employed by hardware brand Flex follow this same basic concept, but with one critical difference: stacked lithium.

Rather than the usual array of power cells, Flex's 24V Stacked Lithium Batteries utilize multiple layers of lithium cells sandwiched on top of one another in a tight stack. This particular design choice is intended to increase the overall power output capacity of the battery, increasing its performance to 200% that of most leading rechargeable battery systems, at least by Flex's reckoning. In addition to output, Flex's batteries are designed to hold more energy than their contemporaries, as well as recharge faster with the help of a Flex Super Charger.