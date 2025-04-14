AGM Vs Standard Car Batteries: What's The Difference & Is One Better For Your Vehicle?

An AGM battery costs more than a VRLA battery because of its more complex internal construction. Instead of lead plates submerged in water and sulfuric acid, an AGM battery has fiberglass mats sandwiched tightly between the plates. Those mats absorb the electrolytes like a sponge, spreading them evenly around and among the plates while cushioning against bumps, knocks, and vibrations. The design has a lower internal resistance than lead-acid batteries that contributes significantly to its durability and output.

Moreover, the glass mat design has enabled manufacturers to pack more lead plates inside, enabling the battery to produce more power. AGM batteries still fall under the VRLA category despite their superior internal construction. They share the same maintenance-free and spill-proof operation.

Since AGM batteries pack a more effective punch, they can start your car's engine 60,000 times or more, about three times more than a lead-acid battery. AGM car batteries also typically have a higher CCA (Cold Cranking Amps) rating and are more capable of withstanding freezing weather due to the lack of water inside. These attributes make them ideal for modern vehicles with immersive infotainment screens, stop-start engines, advanced driving assistance systems, heated/ventilated seats, and head-up displays. AGM batteries are also useful on trucks or SUVs with high-draw equipment like winches and off-road lighting.

