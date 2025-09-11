Is It Legal For Motorcycles To Run Red Lights? Here's What US Law Says

Traditional motorist logic and conduct dictates that when you come to a traffic light showing a red signal, you stop and wait. Unless you're planning on making a right turn and there are no signs explicitly telling you not to do so, there is usually no wiggle room here. If you attempt to drive forward while the light is showing red, you're breaking the law, and a police officer would have cause to pull you over. However, the matter can become a little murkier if you're driving around on a motorcycle.

In the U.S., traffic lights work to detect your car using sensors that can also measure when the signals should change. Because of this, it's possible for a motorcycle, which is a notably smaller vehicle than a car, to not be detected by said sensors. If a motorcycle pulls up to a traffic light and the signal never seems to change to green, this is a situation commonly known as a "Dead Red." As this is a semi-common occurrence, there are actually laws in place that permit a motorcyclist to drive through a red light.

As of August 2025, 21 U.S. states have what are colloquially known as Dead Red Laws on the books. These states include, among others, Arkansas, Nevada, South Carolina, and Tennessee. While all of these states have Dead Red Laws, however, that doesn't mean a motorcyclist is free to just run all of the red lights they come across. Every state with a Dead Red Law has its own particular rules and qualifiers that determine when a motorcycle would be legally permitted to run a red light.