Are Kreg Tools Made In The USA? Here's What You Should Know

As far as home-grown American family businesses go, Kreg Tools is a premium example. Unlike the history of Japanese competitors, like Makita or Ryobi, Kreg's story starts in a home, not a spinoff of another company. In 1986, Craig Sommerfield was working on kitchen cabinets for his home in Iowa when he needed a cleaner, stronger way to attach face frames. Drawing on his background as a tool-and-die maker, he fashioned a simple aluminum jig with a steel insert that let him drill precise angled "pocket holes." Friends quickly noticed the clever design and asked for their own, so Craig started making them during the week and selling them at woodworking shows on the weekends.

In 1989, "Craig's Jig" became the Kreg Jig when Craig launched Kreg Tool Company. A patent soon followed in 1990, and just a few years later, the company moved out of the family's basement into a dedicated 5,000-square-foot facility in Huxley, Iowa. The big break came in 1995, when Wood magazine put the Kreg Jig on its cover, launching Kreg Tools to nationwide recognition. By the late 1990s, Craig's son, Todd, joined the business and helped grow it with new products.

When the 2000s rolled around, Kreg Tools had breakthrough innovations like the K2000 jig, the first one made from durable injection-molded plastic. The company also expanded distribution nationwide through an arrangement with Lowe's. Kreg diversified further with router tables, measuring systems, and eventually, powered cutting solutions. Now Kreg Tools has evolved from a family-run business to an employee-owned company with global reach, even launching Kreg Europe in Germany, and relocating to a new 150,000-square-foot campus headquarters in Ankeny, Iowa, in 2021.