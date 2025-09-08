How Google & Other Flight-Tracking Apps Know Exactly Where A Plane Is At Any Time

For amateur aviation enthusiasts, there's no greater thrill than watching an airplane steer on the ground and then take to the air. It's quite the feat of physics and engineering to get an aircraft to take off in the first place, even a lightweight and modest one. But what about once it's out of sight, or if we're not watching in person? Today, of course, there's an app for that. Not only are there apps for booking cheap flights, but there are also apps for tracking the flights of our friends and family. You may have wondered just how these apps can track the exact, live position of a plane in the air, especially when you consider that some services display the live position of hundreds of them at once.

Today's aircraft are typically equipped with a suite of features that, in tandem with infrastructure on the ground, allow these services to track them. One of the biggest names in the field of flight-tracking is Flightradar24, which you may have already used. Flightradar24 reports that, in addition to the obvious satellite and radar information that it uses to determine the positions of airplanes, some less familiar sources of information, such as Multilateration (which uses the time taken for a signal traveling from an aircraft to a receiver to determine its position) and Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast, are also used to track a flight's progress. These systems have their individual limitations, but they all contribute to the comprehensive picture of aviation that Google and other flight trackers can provide.