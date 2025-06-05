How Do Planes Steer On The Ground?

Typically, unless they've been hit by a particularly egregious delay at the last moment, travelers spend the majority of their aircraft experience in the air, not on the ground. Nonetheless, taxiing across runways is an essential part of operating airplanes with pilots getting themselves into position for a flight. Larger commercial planes often have help from aircraft tugs, which can pull an impressive amount of weight for their relatively small size. It's not all about being cajoled into position by another vehicle, though, because a plane's hefty engines do give them the thrust they need to steer under their own power.

Doing so requires some specialized cockpit controls that may not be used elsewhere during a flight. Just as a car's steering wheel turns the front wheels — thus turning the whole vehicle — the steering wheel on a jet turns the nose gear in the desired direction, thereby directing its movement. The wheel of larger aircraft is instead referred to as a tiller. With aircraft varying so much in shape, size, and utility, however, it follows they don't all use the same method of steering while on the ground.

Moreover, there are additional tools and techniques used for specific scenarios while a pilot steers the plane on the ground. Thrust vectoring — which allows manipulation of the engines' angle of thrust — and differential braking — when an aircraft's brakes are prioritized on one side, turning the other — are just some examples.

