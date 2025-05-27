How Heavy Are Aircraft Tugs And How Much Weight Can They Pull?

When soaring miles above the ground, an aircraft is in its natural habitat. Graceful and agile, modern planes can cross oceans and continents without missing a beat. However, when on terra firma, the story is different. When on the ground, aircraft — especially large airliners — can be like a fish out of water. Clumsy and difficult to maneuver, airplanes frequently require the assistance of aircraft tugs to help them navigate busy airports. Modern aircraft are no lightweights either. For instance, even a smaller commercial jet like the Boeing 737-Max 8 has a maximum takeoff weight of 181,200 pounds. For comparison, an Airbus A380 can weigh as much as 1,268,000 lbs at takeoff. To tow such weights around is no mean feat and the tugs that manage it are central to the traffic management of modern airports.

But just how much weight can airport tugs pull, and how heavy they have to be depends on the make and model. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) uses four categories to describe the operating parameters and maximum weight of an airport tug. A category one tug can handle aircraft weighing less than 110,000 pounds and has a minimum weight of 8,800 pounds. At the top of the order are category four tugs, these can manage aircraft more than 573,195 pounds and have a minimum weight of 88,184 pounds.