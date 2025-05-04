How To Use The FlightAware Tracking App (And How Live Is It?)

Airways has become one of the best modes of transportation these days. It is the fastest way to travel between two states or even two countries. In fact, there are passenger jets like the Bombardier Global 7500, which has a top cruising speed of Mach 0.925, which is incredibly fast. If you take one of these fastest passenger jets, you can cover the distance of around 8,077 miles between Hong Kong and New York in around 16 hours.

Advertisement

That said, it's important to keep real-time details of the flight with which you are going to fly. This will ensure that you're aware of all the details of the flight, like its current location, if it's running late, or even if it has been canceled due to any unforeseen circumstances. You can get all this information and even more on a flight tracking application like FlightAware.

The FlightAware app is available for both Android and iOS. While most of the app features are free to use, there are also two monthly subscription plans — ad remove and aviator. The ad-removal plan costs $0.99 monthly, and as you would expect, it removes all the ads from the app. The Aviator plan, on the other hand, costs $9.99 monthly, and it's for the piston aircraft you fly.

Advertisement