13 Of The Best Flight Booking Apps For Cheaper Deals

Getting a good deal on a flight can feel more like luck than strategy these days. Prices jump around so much it's like playing the lottery. However, flight-booking apps are designed to tilt the odds in your favor. They bring welcome discounts, track price drops, and find deals you might never have spotted. That said, there are strategies you should adopt to help find the best prices. Locking in too early, waiting too long, picking the wrong day, or just using the wrong app altogether can add unnecessary expenses.

Booking apps should assist by comparing fares, digging out hidden deals, flagging sudden price drops, and sometimes even helping you game the system a little. Tools like flexible-date calendars and even flexible-destination searches are ideal if your plans aren't locked in, and there's usually even more money to be saved if you're not fussy about red-eyes or flying on particular days.

This list isn't ranked, because the most suitable app for you depends entirely on your specific needs. Some are great for last-minute bargains; others shine when you plan months in advance. A few throw in credits or cashback, while others just keep things simple with low fares and helpful filters. We've pointed out what each app offers, the types of deals they're known for, and when they're most useful, with a primary focus on spending less when getting from A to B.