5 Cheap Milwaukee Tools Under $50 With Excellent User Reviews
Milwaukee, one of the many brands owned by Techtronic, has a good reputation among tool users for its extensive collection of hand and power tools that often exceed expectations. The M12 and M18 tool lines are two of the brand's most prominent collections, both of which offer a wide range of portable and cordless power tools. While Milwaukee's offering is generally a bit pricier than the alternatives, not all its products will cost you a fortune.
The brand caters to all kinds of users, be they beginners who are just starting out or professionals with tons of work experience, and offers tools for almost every type of consumer. If you're looking to save some money while dipping your feet into this brand's product line, this selection of Milwaukee tools under $50 is for you. If you can increase your budget a bit, we also have a selection of Milwaukee tools you could get for less than $100.
Shockwave Impact driver bit set
Loaded with 74 pieces, this Impact Driver Bit Set will cater to all your tool bit needs. Each bit is crafted with alloy steel and undergoes a proprietary heat treatment, which Milwaukee says allows for more strength and durability. The design of each bit integrates Shockzones technology, making sure the product does not succumb under high-torque conditions. Each tip is laser hardened for added protection against wear and tear.
With the purchase of this set for $47.99 you get a huge variety of bits, including Torx, hex, Philips, square, slotted, and more. The set also includes two magnetic bit drivers — 1/4-inch and 5/16-inch — as well as a magnetic bit holder and a sturdy case with dedicated slots to keep all the bits neatly organized. The laser-etched size markings make it easy to identify each bit's size quickly.
The set has garnered excellent reviews across multiple platforms. It has 4.9 stars on the official Milwaukee website, while Amazon users gave it an average score of 4.8. Whether you use it for professional tasks or household chores, the extra functionality and value for money is sure to be appreciated. One common downside observed in multiple reviews is that it might get a bit difficult to pull the bits out of the case at first.
Fastback 6-in-1 utility knife
This multi-functional Fastback 6-in-1 Utility Knife from Milwaukee is unlike any ordinary pocket knife out there. There are several features that distinguish it from the crowd; For instance, the magnetic storage that can hold an extra blade, along with a bit holder that comes included with two bits — a reversible Phillips #2 and a slotted 1/4-inch bit. Thanks to its one-hand flip mechanism, this knife is great for when you don't have the luxury of dedicating both hands to the job.
Additionally, the tool, available at $19.97 on Amazon, is more than just a regular knife. It has a gut hook design for instant cuts without fully opening the blade, plus the wire stripper added onto the body can prove effective on up to 10-gauge wires. The knife has a thin, all-metal body to endure tough environments and an ergonomic design for a comfortable grip. You can either keep it in your pocket or load it onto the tool belt, thanks to the adjustable wire form belt clip.
Changing the blades on a Milwaukee Fastback is easy and doesn't require any tools. To make things better, you also get a bottle opener and a lanyard hole for tethering, all in the same tool. Even with all this, it only weighs 150 grams and has a very compact design, which also makes the Fastback useful for DIY projects. This Milwaukee tool enjoys an average rating of 4.8 stars on Amazon and 4.7 on Home Depot.
Adjustable Wrench Set
The Milwaukee Adjustable Wrench Set includes two mechanical wrenches — 6-inch and 10-inch — with high-quality steel construction and chrome plating for safeguarding against rust and corrosion. The open head style has adjustable parallel jaws that will firmly hold onto their target, and some users claim that the details of the design protect the nuts and bolts against rounding damage. The specific jaw capacity for the 6-inch wrench is 1-3/8 inches, while for the 10-inch wrench, the jaw can extend up to 15/16 inches.
To help you select the right width, those wrenches come with laser-etched, high-visibility ruler markings. Plus, the handle features a tether-ready lanyard hole for loading it onto your toolbelt and for convenient storage. These ergonomic wrenches have applications across the fields of mechanics, plumbing, home repairs, and whatnot. Professionals and DIYers alike laud the tool for its functionality and strong jaws. The set's user reviews are quite strong, but you won't find it for cheap, as the two adjustable wrenches go for $34.97.
M12 12-Volt LED Work Light
The 12-volt LED Work Light is a long-lasting 100 lumens flashlight powered by M12 RedLithium batteries. It offers about 15 hours of runtime on a single charge when equipped with a 4Ah battery. It has a sealed design and an aluminum head, which makes it resistant to weather and impact damage. What makes this tool more functional than a regular light is the 90-degree rotating head that makes it easier to point the LEDs towards your working space.
The LED Work Light is integrated with TrueView High Definition Output, which is supposed to make clearer visibility. The back of the lamp is also magnetic, so you can stick the light on any metal surface and keep your hands ready for other important job tasks. The tool has an average rating of 4.6 on Amazon and 4.3 on Home Depot, with users noting that the magnet mechanism performs better when mounted vertically rather than horizontally.
1/4-inch Hex Screwdriver
The 12-volt Cordless Hex Screwdriver offers a speed of up to 500 revolutions per minute that can be controlled via a variable speed trigger. The power tool generates a max torque output of about 175 inch-pounds for driving screws into a variety of surfaces. The torque is adjustable by using the 15 clutch-dial on the tool's head. The design is compact and lightweight (only two pounds!) and the tool is equipped with an ergonomic grip to avoid fatigue during prolonged use.
The Hex Screwdriver is also integrated with an LED light on the front to aid visibility in narrow spaces. There's also a battery indicator that lets you get an idea of the current charge levels and a quick-change chuck type for one-handed bit changes. The belt clips, present on each side, let you hang the tool onto your tool belt in any direction. This Hex Screwdriver costs $49.00 and has an average user score on Amazon of 4.7 stars, as well as some good reviews on the official product page on Milwaukee's website, with users commenting on its lightweight design, great functionality, and long-lasting battery.
Methodology
The tools we picked for this list are backed by solid reviews on online platforms like Amazon, Home Depot, and the Milwaukee website. All of these products have a minimum of 1,000 ratings on each of those websites and a good average score. All those tools are available for under $50 even when they're not on sale, without compromising on quality. While we didn't give preference to hand tools, quality power tools tend to be more expensive, so they are a rare sight on a list like this.